Ria Boss announces comeback on April 22

Music of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

Ever since her last release, "Call Up" in 2020, Ria Boss has been on a mission of rediscovery and growth. After a two-year hiatus, the singer and songwriter will be returning with new music.



Set for release on April 22, 2022, the neo-soul goddess will be putting out the official version of "Somali Rose." Leading up to its official release, Boss had performed Somali Rose at shows, festivals, and concerts.



Patrons of shows such as the Debonair Afrik's Fashion Brunch, 3Music Networks Banana Ball Weekend, Palm Moments Artist Focus, NYA Release Party, Back To The Roots Live Session, and more have been thrilled with the live performance of "Somali Rose."



Written by Ria Boss, "Somali Rose" stays true to her soulful sound and shows off her powerful vocals. It is an intimate love letter and the perfect anthem for lovebirds.



About Ria Boss



Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist. In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse. "Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, soundtracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You."



Ahead of the release of Somali Rose, check out her previous releases on Spotify and Apple Music.