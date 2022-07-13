Ria Boss and Joey B perform 'Destiny' together on stage

Music of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

Joey B joined Ria Boss on stage for a surprise "Destiny" performance during the Ria Boss Live At The Warehouse show. Since its release on April 29, this would be the first time the musicians performed the song to a live audience.



The neo-soul singer serenaded fans with a live performance of selected songs from her debut live album, Remember, on July 7. "Somali Rose, "Remember," "Equal Refix," "Tides," "Kisses Under The Moon," and "Damn" were songs she sang from the album.



The night also saw Ria Boss perform "Low" and invite Marince Omario on stage for a performance of "Oxford Street."



Dressed in a red CIRRUS silk mini dress designed by Jermaine Bleu, Ria Boss was performing the second verse when Joey B hopped on stage from the audience. Also in attendance were fellow singers KiDi, Amaarae, and Sofie.



Destiny is the eighth song from Ria Boss' debut album Remember and features a verse from Ghanaian rapper Joey B.



It seeks to encourage listeners to let go of their worries as what is theirs will eventually come to them. The relationship between Joey B and Ria Boss goes a long way.



A fan of the rapper, Ria Boss has been doing backing vocals for Joey B. Her most recent work was on his Lava Feels EP, where she did backing vocals for "Far Away," featuring M3NSA.



About Ria Boss



Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist.



In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse.



"Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, soundtracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You." She recently released Remember, her debut live album featuring Joey B, Ko-Jo Cue, and T'neeya.