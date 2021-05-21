Rheumatologist explains treatment for lupus

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

While there is no cure for lupus, a Rheumatologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Dzifa Dey has explained the ways by which one can manage the condition.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s Africa’s Women Voices, she revealed that there are varied treatment options available depending on the kind of symptoms manifested.



She stated that, “lupus does not have a particular symptom, because it is a syndrome, it comes with varied symptoms which are treated accordingly, depending on severity. The symptoms have been divided into mild, moderate and severe and are treated based on these categories.”



She included that immune-suppressive drugs are given to patients with mild symptoms to reduce flare-ups of the immune system. Among such immune suppressants include Hydroxychloroquine which is effective and has been approved for the treatment of lupus and has been shown to, “reduce the frequency of disease flares and reduce the risk of complications”.



The rheumatologist further advised patients with lupus to seek medical advice from medical practitioners rather than self-medicate.



According to her, “different patients come with different conditions. Patients with lupus should seek advice from specialists rather than from online or other lupus patients.”



Lupus is a chronic and non-contagious disease whereby the body’s immune system attacks normal tissues and organs, causing illness to patients. Symptoms are varied but may include inflammation, swelling and damage to the joints skin, kidneys, blood, heart, and lungs.



