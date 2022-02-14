Reward me Artiste of the Year – Maccasio begs awards organizers

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tamale-based artiste Maccasio has insisted that he has worked so hard and deserves Artiste of the Year in Ghana.



To him, he has worked extremely in and out of Northern Ghana and should be rewarded this year.



Maccasio indicated that for an independent artiste, award schemes across the country should reward him this year for his works.



In a tweet he said “Most hard working independent artist. I should be crown Artiste of the year”.



However, a Bolgatanga-based Blogger Joe Elorm Dumolga did not side with him as he reminded him that working independently does not guarantee awards.



“Working independently is not a guarantee of you being nominated or winning any award. Show working.”