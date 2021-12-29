Revolutionaries needed to transform Ghana music industry – Krymi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Sensational Ghanaian vocalist Krymi has said that the Ghanaian music industry needs revolutionaries to transform the space and increase international appeal.



Speaking in an interview on the Topsy Turvy edition of TV3 New Day, the artiste explained that the growth of the music industry to the country’s development is crucial and hence pioneering individuals are needed to steer the affairs of the industry.



“We need revolutionary people who will think of ideas that will position our music to the international world. Sometimes the investors have to put in some funding to promote a song because music is capital intensive.”



The Afrobeat artiste indicated that the Ghanaian music industry lack investors despite the fact that the industry possesses talented musicians and artistes.



This, he explained, inhibits some music talents.



“There is this form of investment that is done in music. Nigerian music has investors who invest in their videos to do proper production and project the brands of musicians to a point that they deserve some big money. It’s all about branding.”



He further stated that “In Ghana we have the talent. We need to project our image to a point that we can also pair with other musicians from other countries.”



Speaking on his career, the ‘Party Gbee’ hit maker explained that he hasn’t been able to release songs consistently since January due to the loss of his dad.



It can be recounted that the fast rising singer announced the passing on of his father on social media on Thursday, February 11 this year.



He revealed that he was unable to promote ‘Party Gbee’ as he was supposed to however, his management held him down and put in loads of efforts in its promotion.



The song has currently hit one million views on YouTube.



Despite his break for releasing songs for some time, Krymi says he is back and ready to give his fans back to back hit songs and also prepping to release an album.



“I have not been able to release songs for some time since my latest in January which was party gbee in early January. I couldn’t even promote the song the way I wanted to promote it and it hit millions of views due to the efforts by my management.”



“I have a plan to release an album, set of songs and all but it goes with the season,” he added.



The fast rising artiste revealed that his new songs yet to be released are open to new genres of music to make his style of music dynamic.



“I promise you that the newer ones that are coming in, you will enjoy it. I am trying to open up to genres. I’m trying to be a bit diverse. I’m listening to different genres and different languages. I have a song called show me which will be released soon,” he said.



Speaking on the involvement of musicians in political affairs, Krymi explained that he personally do not meddle in politics due to its dicey nature in the country.



According to him, most musicians do not meddle in politics because they yearn to maintain the love shown to them by fans.



A fan may not support a political party supported by an artiste and through that an artiste or musician can lose a fan base.



“We want the people to be happy and stable so we stay out of politics so they can come for our show. My major push is the people. They stream my music and support my business. For my music to grow, I need to make sure they are in good position to enjoy my music.”