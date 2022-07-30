Reverend Obofour bought me my current car - Maame Ode

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

The woman behind the Apuutor song which pays homage to the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour says she did not compose the viral song for monetary gains.



According to Maame Ode, although she composed the Adowa-rhythm song out of her own volition, she has benefited immensely from the popular prophet.



“He did not pay me to do the song for him. I actually went to him for spiritual assistance and I composed the song for him in appreciation. I never charged him for the song.



“But he has also been very appreciative of the gesture. He takes very good care of me. He even bought me my current car,” she told Oman Channel.



Maame Ode who is a professional Akan dancer composed the song which aside heaping appellations on Rev Obofour also tends to throw shades at the prophet’s antagonists.



“He gave me spiritual directions and to the glory of God everything worked out for me as expected. So it meant that all the thing I was hearing that he was dubious among others were false.



“That was what compelled me to compose the song that all such allegations are against him ‘apuutor’ they are not true,” she said.







