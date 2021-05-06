Rev. Tony Asamoah sold his church to Agradaa for GHC620,000 – Computer Man

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The journey of former fetish priestess, Komfo Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Korangteng towards accepting and pushing the Christian faith may have started long before now as she is said to have bought a chapel as far back as five years ago.



Prophet Eric Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man, recently stated that the female fetish priestess acquired the church of Reverend Tony Asamoah Boateng also known as Apae Live located at Weija Junction some five years ago.



Speaking in another interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man, who has picked a bone with Apae Live for various reasons including his sale of the chapel to a practising fetish priestess disclosed that Agradaa bought the property for GHC620,000.



“I was there one day when one of Apae Live’s junior pastors called me that there is an issue. I inquired what the issue is about and he told me he (Rev Asamoah) had sold his chapel. I asked him how much and he said 6.2 billion old cedis (GHC620,000). Then I asked him who bought it and he said it was sold to Agradaa,” he said.



According to Computer Man, who has in recent times fallen out with Rev Asamoah, he and other pastors tried to convince Apae Live out of selling the property but were turned down in their efforts.



“Myself and other pastors numbering about 30 called him and asked him to give us the money so we return it to Agradaa and tell her he won’t sell the property again. Because selling God’s chapel will incur a curse on him but he didn’t listen to us. The next morning, he bought a Hyundai Genesis and then later bought a house at Top Base (Gbawe). I confronted him about selling a chapel of God and he told me to mind my business because it is not my issue to talk about,” he added.



