Rev Owusu Bempah should’ve handed Manasseh over to the police – Don Little

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diminutive actor, Don Little has stated he would have caused a police arrest of self-professed pastor, Manasseh if he were in the position of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



The pastor popularly known as Manasseh the Game Changer recently rendered a public confession in Reverend Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word Power Ministries Church of how he deliberately maligned the preacher using social media.



Commenting on Manasseh's confession on Oman Channel’s Judgement Day programme, Don Little said he would have called the police to arrest Manasseh if he was Rev. Bempah.



“There was no need for them to attack him. They should have received him warmly and called the police for him after he had actually confessed to deliberately maligning the man [Rev Owusu Bempah]. Because he is a man of God there, would be no need for him to touch him, he just had to hand him over to the police for the law to deal with him. As you went about spreading false rumours about him without considering the number of people he takes care of and those who attend his church, the question then is what were you seeking to achieve? Collapse his church?” he questioned.



According to Don Little, the confession by Manasseh was insincere.



“See the crocodile tears he was shedding. Full of lies, that is characteristic of dishonest people. Out of fear for being punished by those they offend, they resort to crocodile tears to appeal to pity,” Don Little said.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh stood in front of Prophet Owusu Bempah and his congregation to beg for forgiveness, noting that he was contracted by some individuals to denigrate the prophet.



In his confession, Manasseh noted that he was asked by a Ghanaian couple based in Germany to cast aspersions and innuendos on the prophet in exchange for a German visa.



He noted that due to travelling documentation issues, he was kept in Portugal for several months where he sought asylum.



According to Manasseh, he was constantly coached over the period of his asylum to record videos and audios attacking the prophet in exchange for an eventual travel to Germany.







He however said he later had a change of mind knowing that Rev Owusu Bempah was innocent of his various accusations against him.



“I promised God that if he helps me acquire my documents, I will pick a flight and come and beg for forgiveness from Papa, so that whatever curse he said out of pain will be reversed and not affect my generation even if it doesn’t affect me,” he said amidst tears.



Rev. Bempah in 2021 stood on his pulpit to invoke curses on his adversaries using anointing oil. One of the subjects of the curse was Manasseh whom the prophet said was being used to malign him.











GA/DA