Rev Obofour is my greatest achievement in life - Queen Ciara

Rev. Obofour celebrates birthday



Obofour is a 'champion lover', Queen Ciara says



My husband is kind-hearted, Queen Ciara



Queen Ciare Antwi better known as Bofowaa, wife of popular preacher, Reverend Kwaku Adjei Antwi aka Obofour, has eulogized her husband on his birthday.



The wife of the Reverend minister on Tuesday, February 1, took to her official Instagram page to flaunt her husband with whom she has five children.



She disclosed that her husband's love towards her is indescribable, for this, she has pledged to be with him for the rest of her life.



"You will always remain to be my greatest achievement in life. You’ve always been the man of my dream. I’m thankful to God for having you. Happy birthday to the most loving, caring and kind-hearted husband in the world. May you live a thousand years more and continue loving me for the rest of your life! Love you king," Queen Ciara wrote.



In a separate post, Mrs Antwi who has been on a public display of affection described her man as a "champion lover".



The post that captured Rev. Obofour in a white kaftan was captioned: "Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you. My champion lover."



The couple has been married for 11 years.



