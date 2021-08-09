Rev Obofour enstooled chief of Ga traditional area

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide and CEO of Sweet TV Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Rev Obofour has been enstooled as the Asantehene Mantse at Sempe, James Town as Nii Adotei Gyata.



According to reports, he was taken from his residence in the late hours of Friday, August 6, 2021.



After completing all the necessary rituals, a ceremony was organised to officially crown him as traditional chief of the area.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the newly installed chief is seen taking his chieftaincy oath and addressing the chief of Sempe Nii Dotei Otenton the 2nd.



“I Nii Adotei Gyata the first, as from today, I will respond to your call whether raining or shine, day or night. If without ill health I decline your call, may God take away my life,” Obofour recited.



Clad in a full white cloth, the hipster man of God was additionally adorned with beads around his neck and wrist to signify his authority.



Giving his acceptance speech, Rev Obofour intimated that he came to Accra to hustle but “have been made to realise that Ghana is one and we all are one people; there is nothing like a visitor, a Voltarian, an Akan or a Ga.”