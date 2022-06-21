Rev Obofour declares support for Kenndey Agyapong's presidential ambition

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has earned the support of popular preacher, Kwaku Agyei Antwi aka Reverend Obofour, the man he one-time tagged as a 'fake pastor'.



“I am behind you. Everywhere you go, we will stand by you. We believe in your wisdom and we trust the love you have for the country,” Rev Obofour told Mr Agyapong during his visit to the MP's residence.



The preacher was among close friends and party supporters who were invited to Ken's intimate 62nd birthday party. The meeting was to confirm his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearaship position ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



Kennedy is eyeing Ghana's presidential seat and has so far won the hearts of some prominent personalities in the country as well as some NPP supporters.



Social media users have reacted to the video that captured the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel exchanging pleasantries with the MP to confirm that they are in a good place.



The two have been praised for smoking the peace pipe and also settling their difference following their previous banter that witnessed the legislator labelling the Reverend Minister as a fake man of God in his 2021 crusade against fake pastors in Ghana.



"Obofour has to be careful. Obofour you have to be careful else whatever discussion I had with you I will say it. You cannot continue deceiving and amassing wealth from the ignorance of people. God will not bless you," Mr Agyapong stated on Net2 TV.



Fast-forward to 2022, Rev Obofour has touted Agyapong as a man with a vision for the country the reason why has endorsed his presidential ambition.



