Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng once again jams to secular music

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev Akua jams to Teni's song



Preacher dances to a secular song



Rev Akua sends an inspiring message to Instagram followers



Anglican Priest, Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng, on Tuesday published a snippet of a video that witnessed her jamming to one of her favourite tunes from Nigerian sing, Teni.



This is not the first time Rev Akua has been captured dancing to the popular song titled 'Case'.



In 2021, the preacher supervised the choir in her church to minister the non-religious song during one of her sermons which created a buzz on social media.



She wrote: "GOD has gone to ‘Oshodi’ for Your case. And His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you."



The renowned preacher on February 1 shared a motivational message with her Instagram followers by admonishing them to keep up the faith in the new month.



"Our challenges are no mistake. They are central to Gods plan for our lives. Have a wonderful new month everyone," read the caption of the video.



According to her followers who have reacted to the post, Rev Akua is permitted to dance to the glory of God.



Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng is the Director of Programmes for the Anglican Diocese of Accra and also a member of the United States Trade Advisory Committee on Africa, and served on the 2020 Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.



See the videos below







