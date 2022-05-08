‘Returnee’ Stonebwoy wins three awards at 23rd VGMA

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy wins Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



Shatta Wale boycotts VGMA



23rd VGMA held amidst glitz and glamour



After two years of not participating in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Stonebwoy is back with a bang, grabbing three awards on his return to the 23rd edition of the scheme.



Stonebwoy won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Music For Good and Vodafone Green Award.



He however lost the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award to KiDi despite having two songs - ‘1Gad’ and ‘Greedy Men’ - nominated for that category.



The VGMA board banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy indefinitely following a scuffle that ensued between the two musicians. The altercation consequently disrupted the 20th edition of the awards ceremony held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Before the announcement of the ban, Shatta Wale in a Facebook post vowed never to be part of the VGMAs.



"Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless".



Prior to the 22nd edition, however, the board on Thursday, January 28, 2021, lifted the ban. “The Board agreed to admit them back to the scheme, hoping that such altercations that bring the scheme into disrepute, do not occur in future events,” a press release issued by the board said.



“This makes them eligible to participate in this and subsequent editions of VGMA, if they so desire.”



Regardless, Shatta Wale and his management did not rescind the decision to boycott the event. His manager, Bulldog, in an interview on Starr FM said: “Shatta Wale will not attend the VGMA until VGMA come to apologize to him. They have consistently disrespected Shatta. If he decides to join the scheme again, I will concentrate on farming that will mean my journey with him will come to an end.



“He has been always overlooking the disrespect to support the culture but it won’t happen again until they apologize. They kept us in jail for a day for doing nothing, it’s sad and disrespectful.”



Stonebwoy after winning three awards expressed excitement and promised to continue to release good music to not only entertain people but also shape conversations and change narratives.



