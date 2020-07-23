Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Retract and apologize or i will sue you – Leila Djansi tells Kafui Danku

Leila Djansi

Award-winning movie director, Leila Djansi, has requested that actress Kafui Danku apologizes for her unfounded comments or meet her in court.



In the letter coming from the quarters of Obeng-Sakyi, Sogbodjor and Co, they indicated that Kafui Danku made some defaming publications on social media on July 21, 2020 aimed at the character of their client.



According to the lawyers, even though Kafui Danku took down her post and put up an apology which was accepted by their client, they are still not satisfied.



Their unsatisfactory stance, according to their letter, stems from the fact that Kafui Danku took down the apology shortly after it was made.



SEE LETTER BELOW:









