Respect Sarkodie and learn the game – Bulldog 'schools' Obibini

• Bulldog said Obibini should learn to respect Sarkodie



• He said the rapper should desist from touting himself as the winner of the rap battle between himself and Amerado



• Obibini was criticized for exempting Sakodie from his list of favourite rappers



Entertainment critic and artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog, has advised Obibini to offer Sarkode some level of respect and not try to ‘rubbish’ his efforts.



Reacting to the rapper’s decision to Omit Sarkodie from his list of top favourite rappers, Bulldog said Obibini must learn to accord Sarkodie some level of respect.



According to Bulldog, he believes Sarkodie values Obibini and as such it is vital for him to reciprocate the same energy.



“When someone rates you, you have to rate back. Sarkodie values you. The rappers in your top 5 might not even mention you when it’s their turn. This is a game, if you rate Sarkodie back, it will propel your career from A to B. For Sarkodie to even jump on a song with you means you are not a whack rapper. Respect Sarkodie and learn about the game and don’t be emotional about it," Bulldog stated during a discussion on HitzFM’s Daybreak show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Touching on the notion that Obibini has won the rap battle due to the fact that Amerado has still not replied his second diss song, Bulldog said;



“I believe you haven’t won the beef because the beef has not yet ended. You said you whip Amerado but I haven’t seen that.”



It can be recalled that scores of Ghanaians on social media criticized Obibini for failing to add the Sarkcess Music label boss to his list of favourites, owing to the fact that Sarkodie has been touted as the most decorated rapper in the country.



Although Sarkodie has been silent amid the concerns, Obibini earlier in an interview on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment said Sarkodie will not be offended because he understands the game.



