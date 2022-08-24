Resist any attempt to be 'pimped' - Gifty Boakye tells beauty queens

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Ghanaian beauty queen, Gifty Boakye, has admonished women to resist any form of attempt to be pimped by organizers of beauty contests.



Gifty, who represented Ghana at the 2022 Miss Supranational beauty pageant in Poland, said she has never been pimped to any man in all the contests she has so far participated in.



She has, however, heard stories of innocent ladies being forced to do things against their wishes.



The Ghanaian model and entrepreneur told GhanaWeb's presenter, Paula Amma Broni, about the need for beauty queens to decline such offers with the promise of winning a crown and title.



"In past scenarios, things that I have read, it has been a reality for some women and it has to stop. We are beauty queens and we are very intelligent, from the queens that I have encountered. Our minds shouldn't be neglected and we shouldn't be put in a position where we have to compromise our integrity to wear a crown.



"I would encourage any woman, any queen here in Ghana or around the world that is ever put in that position to stand your ground. There will be more opportunities for you. Do not jeopardize your integrity in that way as far as being pimped out or any of those situations," she charged.



Gifty Boakye made it to TOP 24 at Miss Supranational, winning Miss Supra Influencer.





