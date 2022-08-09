Reshuffle needless, fire mediocre Ministers – KSM

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana's King of Comedy, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) believes it is needless for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle Ministers in the wake of calls from even among members of the governing party.



He is instead calling for non-performing appointees to be fired and not shuffled around to continue exhibiting their incompetence.



The satirist in a tweet said it will be needless for a mediocre Minister to be sent to another Ministry to extend his mediocrity.



He said: “I do NOT believe in Ministerial Reshuffle. If a minister is MEDIOCRE on the job, U don’t move them to another ministry to extend their mediocrity. U FIRE them. Call for a drastic SYSTEM OVERHAUL and not a RESHUFFLE”.



Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has stated that he believes that his Ministers deserve plaudits for their work.



He says calls for reshuffle is coming from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who want to destabilise his government and some jobless persons within the NPP.