'Rescind anti-terrorism ambassadorial deal' - Security analyst to celebrities

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty, others made anti-terrorism ambassadors



Government affirms its commitment to fighting terrorism



Expert disagrees with decision to appoint anti-terrorism ambassadors



A security expert has cautioned celebrities who have accepted to be ambassadors to join the movement that encourages people to report suspicious acts of terrorism dubbed "See something, say something" to decline the offers for their safety.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, the expert mentioned that by accepting the offer, one sets oneself to be a target for terrorists.



“My advice will be to rescind the acceptance..." he said as he argued that the terrorists would begin to profile these ambassadors.



“They will do this because they see you to be one of the people impeding their success, one of the people who are likely to hinder them even though these people are bad people,” he advised.



According to the professional, terrorists target to destroy nations and the government’s decision to appoint individuals to be ambassadors is a wrong move.



“Mine is that it's not done anywhere. So, if this woman was advised properly, she would have said ‘no thank you’ I cannot do such a thing. This is not a fight against Covid, this is not some form of entertainment.



“We are talking about people who are killing people. We are talking about people who are destroying nations and then you said what? You select some individuals or an individual to be a campaign ambassador and she accepts to do it. It is totally wrong, you can't let that happen that way," he said.



“It is a very bad decision to get individuals to be the face for party terrorism, no country does that. I have not seen any literature anywhere that says an individual has been passing down the things of the campaign of terrorism.



“Remember that these terrorists work with a lot of intelligence, they do a lot of profiling. They don't cause mayhem randomly; they target these persons strategically. They will want to hit you at the level where it will pain. At a level that will cause a lot of distraction and all that,” he added.



The Ministry of National Security has selected some Ghanaian celebrities and media personalities as ambassadors of the "See something, say something" movement that encourages people to report suspicious acts of terrorism.



Celebrities involved in this campaign include Kofi Kinaata, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Dzifa Bampoe, Gifty Adorye alias Empress Gifty, Nana Aba Anamoah and Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh.