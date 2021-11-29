'Repented' Wendy Shay 'breaks her waist' in viral clip

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay has proven that she is willing to do anything when it comes to promoting her music, which includes going against her own words.



A viral clip has captured the 'All For You' crooner whining her waist to the beat of her new single 'Break My Waist' that has been described as a Christmas banger by the ShayGeng - fans of the celebrated female songstress.



Wendy who obviously did not care about the opinion of the public put her waist and hips on display on her socials. If not for a small white wrapper that covered her lower abdomen, Wendy Shay could have served viewers with her full bikini body.



The video captioned "By Popular Request #BREAKMYWAISTCHALLENGE Is on, on IG, FB, and TikTok drop your video +233550517031. Let’s Break our Waist! #BMW," has generated massive reactions both good and bad.



Back in June this year, the singer announced that she had rededicated her life to Christ and promised to shun outfits that expose any parts of her body.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM in June 2021, she disclosed that Ghanaians will now see her all covered up and not her old self who appeared in skimpy clothes and multiple piercings.



“All that I did to my body was just a phase. I have taken off all the studs in the piercings on my body. From the ones on my face to my belly, I have removed all. I want to start afresh. I live to please God now, not man," Wendy noted in an interview on Okay FM with Ola Michael.







