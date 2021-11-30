'Repented' Journalist Albert bounces back, assesses outfit of broadcaster

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Journalist Albert in his latest tweet has called out sports presenter, Gary Al-Smith for what he perceives to be 'inappropriate' dressing at a football event held in Paris, France.





The celebrated presenter on Tuesday shared images of himself captured at the Ballon d'Or 2021 which took place on Monday, November 29.



The ceremony which saw Lionel Messi win a record seventh Ballon d’OR is regarded as football’s most coveted award scheme.



Captured in a black suit and tie which in his mind fitted his body perfectly, Garry announced that he graced the event in his full glory to cover the awards.



However, Journalist Albert, a young man who weeks ago was publicly humiliated by three broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, for being a cyberbully, reacted to the post with the position his suit could have been worn better.



He wrote: "Opinion: the suit could have been worn better. Not a bad one btw."



His comment which he described as his honest opinion has been greeted with mixed reactions.



According to tweeps, Albert has not learnt from his mistakes especially in a time where he faced public ridicule for attacking, falsely accusing and body shaming individuals on Twitter.



A Twitter user named Osei Kuffour wrote: "Eiiiiii so this guy never learn anything@momo_tunkaran@Nana_kesse1 come for your guy wai.....these small boys just get their 1 cedis data sit behind their Phones and just tweets anything that comes to their mind. Hmmmmmm thus guy de3 ohhhh daaaaabi."



Another, Benjamin Kesse added: "Chale the guy can’t change... You can stop a monkey from loving Banana. This is who he is. And I was here thinking after what happened the last time he had learnt his lessons."















