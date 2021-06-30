'Repented' Akuapem Poloo marks son’s birthday with decent photoshoot

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown has released a set of beautiful decent photos on social media to mark her son’s birthday.



Her son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, turned eight today, June 30, and the pictures Poloo posted have subsequently attracted lots of congratulatory messages.



Unlike the previous ‘nude’ photoshoot that landed her in prison briefly early this year, the actress this time around was captured in a pose with her son all covered up.



She had a perfect caption for one of the pictures which read:



My son's date of birth has made me realize that a person does not get to my age, without making smart decisions and always thinking things through.. It's truly a wonder I made it this far, all the pains and shame I've been through, the struggles and public ridicules which almost ended me in jail because of a picture



"I wouldn't be here to witness my king's birthday, father lord, on this special day I pray you restore in to his life everything he has lost over past months.



"My heart is full of nothing but gratitude and I'm blessed to witness this day my king @sonof_poloo may you live long, I ask of God's protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mommy loves you with my whole being."



It can be recalled that Akuapem Poloo escaped a six-month imprisonment term for posing nude in front of her son during his sixth birthday in 2019.



Scores of individuals including the Gender Ministry and Child’s Rights International condemned the act which was termed as an infringement of a child’s rights.



