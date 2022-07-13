Renowned global DJ Focus taking Afrobeats to the next level

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: GNA

Disk Spinmaster Micheal Ndung'u popularly known as DJ Fully Focus, is gradually making a mark as a top curator of Afrobeats music, taking it to the global music world.



Born and raised in Nairobi, DJ Fully Focus, who resides in Atlanta, has been breaking Afrobeats on all types of mainstream platforms.



He has played on platforms including Radio - V103 in Atlanta and SiriusXM in New York, as well as his own music festival with Akon, Passport Experience (PXP).



DJ Fully Focus, who has performed with the likes of Usher, Wizkid, Shaggy, Davido, Future, Konshens and many more would be in Ghana to feature some Ghanaian musicians having already featured Kuami Eugene.



He has a series of mixtape collaborations with Major Lazer and was responsible for one of the biggest African / Caribbean collaboration Timaya ft Sean Paul "Bum Bum" remix and took the artiste to Trinidad Carnival which helped propel Afrobeats to the Islands.



In 2018, DJ Fully Focus became the first Afrobeats DJ with a residency in the entertainment capital of the world, the Las Vegas Strip, with a personal billboard, playing alongside EDM heavyweights Diplo and Steve Aoki.



With the mainstream success of African music globally, Focus has spent the last three years working with emerging artists from all over the continent to showcase the diversity available in different countries that the world has yet to experience.



His experience as a curator has enabled him to create hits that can travel beyond borders with his independent record label, Passport Music Group (PMG), leading the charge in broadening the conversation about African music.



DJ Fully Focus has over the years headlined his own world tours in five continents and in 2020 was AFRIMMA awards' only Kenyan winner, taking home the Best African DJ Award.