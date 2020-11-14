Entertainment of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Renowned Ghanaian legendary highlife musician Nana Ampadu endorses Alpha Bankz

Highlife music legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu

'Tuntum Broni' music crooner Alpha Bankz, has received timely blessing and endorsement from Ghanaian highlife legend Nana Ampadu after releasing the sensational song dubbed ''Tuntum Broni'' which features Fameye.



''Tuntum Broni'' which is currently the most played and trending highlife song in Ghana caught the attention and interest of legendary Nana Ampadu to invite the young talented and promising new act (Alpha Bankz) to his house.



During the visit, the renowned Ghanaian highlife legend Nana Ampadu applauded and congratulated Alpha Bankz for composing and bringing out such a masterpiece.



He said the content of the song conveys a tangible message to the listeners, whiles the rhythm is also extremely appealing.



"Everything about the song is on point. This is what music listeners are expecting to hear, indeed it is good music. You've absolutely done a good project", Nana Ampadu told Alpha Bankz.



He sought protection and breakthrough from God for Alpha Bankz and then advised him to be humble, tolerant, respectful and continue to be industrious in the music fraternity since he has chosen music as his profession.



Finally, he assured Alpha Bankz of getting an easy breakthrough in the Ghana Music Industry with this wonderful song (Tuntum Broni) that he just released, and also promised him of promoting his second tune for him.



"Alpha Bankz is a great talent and the next big artist for Ghana, Ghanaians should watch out! he concluded.

