Renovate tourist sites to make Ghana center for attraction – John Dumelo

Actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo has called on the government of Ghana to work towards the renovation of tourist sites in the country to make it a hub for tourism in Africa.



According to John Dumelo, Ghana arguably has become the choicest place of destination for most persons in the diaspora to be in Africa during festive

periods due to the many music concerts and festivals that are organized, however, he believes that visits to Ghana should not only be in December but should be all year round.



The actor believes this can be achieved if government renovates old tourist sites, builds new ones, and creates policies to empower the tourism industry.



If accomplished, John Dumelo says Ghana would become the hub of tourism in Africa and a place foreigners would want to visit at all times.



“Gradually Ghana is becoming the destination for Dec vacations bc of numerous music festivals and entertainment events. Now let’s try and focus on rehabilitating the old tourist sites and build new world-class ones so we can get more tourists all year round. This is our time!,” the actor wrote this one his official page on micro-blogging application, Twitter.



John Dumelo was recently in the news for predicting that the Cedi which was then appreciating would perform poorly against the US dollar in 2023.



According to Mr Dumelo, this is so because import-driven companies have already secured their stock for Christmas and no longer need the dollar to import more stuff.



“$$ will keep coming down in the next few weeks. Reason: 1. Importers don’t need $$ now, they have enough goods for the Xmas period. 2. $$ are in the system due to Xmas visitors,” he tweeted.



