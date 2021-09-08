Remembering Suzzy Willaims 16 years after her death

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021
• Today marks 16 years of the death of Suzzy Willaims
• Suzzy died in a car crash on September 8, 2005
• She starred in movies including Tentacles and Calamity
Today, September 8, 2021, marks exactly sixteen years of the demise of the celebrated young actress, Suzzy Williams, who died in a car accident with her Liberian boyfriend on the La-Nungua highway in 2005.
The actress known for her "bad-girl" role in Ghanaian movies rose to fame in the early 2000s. Suzzy was tagged as Ghanaians "screen goddess" due to her exceptional talent.
Her demise was a big blow to the movie industry as she lost her life at a time where she had gained popularity in Ghana and other African countries.
The late Suzzy featured in movies like Tentacles, Calamity, The Comforter, Mother's Heart and Bloody Mary.
To mark her 16 years’ anniversary, Ghanaians have shared their fond memories of the late actress.
Below are some reactions on social media:
not necessarily a sitcom but Killer trying to get Suzzy Williams’ number always sends me ???? https://t.co/6eNRpgo6cy pic.twitter.com/ciwtOMtIfO— jeezy (@_essiah) September 4, 2021
We should be talking a lot about the queen.. Her influence lives on #SuzzyWilliams— Frankie Payper (@FrankiePayper) September 8, 2021
One hell of a talent she was....— Collins Gammy (@MICTATSI) September 8, 2021
May he continue to RIP #SuzzyWilliams
No one has forgotten Suzzy Williams— Dr. HiTLer (@YiWoDrose) September 8, 2021
Heaven gained a princess on this day in 2005!! She walked so young girls can run! Thanks for passing the torch Queen ????— Hunukane Originals (@hunukane) September 8, 2021
Continue to rest well and thank you for everything baby girl ❤️
John Boadu | Sonnie Badu | #GOGALBUM | Ghana | Kwesi Arthur pic.twitter.com/JR97y7m3Fk