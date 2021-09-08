You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 08Article 1352209

Remembering Suzzy Willaims 16 years after her death

• Today marks 16 years of the death of Suzzy Willaims

• Suzzy died in a car crash on September 8, 2005

• She starred in movies including Tentacles and Calamity


Today, September 8, 2021, marks exactly sixteen years of the demise of the celebrated young actress, Suzzy Williams, who died in a car accident with her Liberian boyfriend on the La-Nungua highway in 2005.

The actress known for her "bad-girl" role in Ghanaian movies rose to fame in the early 2000s. Suzzy was tagged as Ghanaians "screen goddess" due to her exceptional talent.

Her demise was a big blow to the movie industry as she lost her life at a time where she had gained popularity in Ghana and other African countries.

The late Suzzy featured in movies like Tentacles, Calamity, The Comforter, Mother's Heart and Bloody Mary.

To mark her 16 years’ anniversary, Ghanaians have shared their fond memories of the late actress.

