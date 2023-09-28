Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress Sefa has disclosed why she is yet to release an album six years after being signed to D'Black's Black Avenue Muzik record label.



In an interview with Accra 100.5 FM, the “E Choke” hitmaker explained that she finds it disheartening that only one or two songs from an album tend to become hit, while the rest go unnoticed by the Ghanaian audience.



“Even in Ghana, when we release one song, how many people stream it? So even though albums add to my catalogue as a musician, I think its a waste of good music because people just concentrate on one song and leave the rest.



Sefa explained that she aspires to create quality and timeless songs that listeners will appreciate, which is why she takes her time to produce music.



“I can listen to an album and it has a lot of amazing songs but Ghanaians do not have the time to do so. I wouldn't want to waste my good songs or my efforts on something that people will not enjoy so that is why I actually take my time when releasing an album or a song,” she stated.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



