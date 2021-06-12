‘Relax, it’s not a death sentence’ – Delay reacts to Nana Aba’s interview invite

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Popular TV host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, a.k.a. Delay, has finally reacted to broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah’s public request to interview her anytime soon.



It will be recalled that the Ghanaian broadcaster in series of Twitter posts on June 12, 2021, revealed that since 2008, all attempts to interview the celebrated host of the Delay Show has proven futile.



She, therefore, challenged Delay to avail herself for an interview by next week if she is not scared.



But reacting to the public invite, the popular media mogul, among other things, rubbished Nana Aba’s allegations that she (Delay) has on several occasions ‘swerved’ an interview invite.



Delay also asked Nana Aba to stop acting as though it is a big deal to interview her.



“Lol Aba, it’s an interview not a death sentence. I will let you know when I’m ready for you,” she wrote on Instagram.



It appears the public have chosen Nana Aba Anamoah to ‘vigorously grill’ Delay who has dealt with a wide range of personalities in both the media and entertainment space on her popular show.



Aside from public pressure, Nana Aba who was once a victim of Delay’s ‘punchy’ interrogations ten years ago thinks it’s about time she returned the ‘kind gesture.’







