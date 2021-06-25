Regina Van Helvert is 2021 VGMA Red Carpet host

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contibutor

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is about to get a lot more glamorous as news came to us last night that award-winning television presenter and actress, Regina Van Helvert will be the event's signature Red Carpet as host.



Regina is steering this year's Red Carpet affairs, making it her second conservative time after she rocked headlines with her sterling performance on the Red Carpet last year.



"I'm supercharged for Saturday night and I'm going to step out in a special surprise dress just for the fans", Regina told entertainment curator, Kelly Mensah in a Snapchat conversation.



"To all the fans who watch me on GHOne TV and in movies, I say thank you for the support, and to Charter House, I say thanks so much", the spirited actress stressed.



The VGMA Red Carpet has seen top media and fashion icons blaze the trail on one of music's enchanting nights as many stars walk gallantly to showcase their exceptional sense of style.



Ghana's entertainment industry has witnessed the best of Red Carpet moments in the past years with pundit pinning their hopes on two top award events that deliver the perfect mark when it comes to the Red Carpet.



Red Carpet is a pivotal highlight in the careers of media and entertainment personalities and viewers can just expect the best.