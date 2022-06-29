Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband welcome their second child

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Regina Daniels and her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, have announced the birth of their second son, who happens to share the same birth date as their first child, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko, also known as Moon.



The couple broke the news of the latest addition to their family on the occasion of Munir's second birthday on June 29, 2022.



This follows months of speculation that the 21-year-old actress and business owner was expecting her second child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, 61.



Regina on Wednesday published a photo of her baby bump in a black gown.



The caption read: "June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son. Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companions, partners in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day…. I am so blessed @princemunirnwoko You got your best gift, and I’m so happy you get excited when you see babies."



Also, the proud father, Ned, expressed his delight in an Instagram post to celebrate the birthdays of his two sons.



He wrote: "It’s a double celebration today for the family as Moon turns two years. He’s growing every day, looking forward to the future with so much enthusiasm. Happy Birthday, Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely, Moon and his baby brother now share the same birth date. The family is over the moon. "



Check out the posts below:





