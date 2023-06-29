Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko absent as Ned’s daughter, Julia Nwoko weds baby daddy in Canada

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Julia Nwoko, the eldest daughter of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has tied the knot with her baby daddy.



The billionaire's daughter got married in Canada after recently announcing that she and her fiancé are expecting a baby girl.



A video of their ceremony, which was only attended by close friends and family, was shared on Julia's Instagram page.



She was seen wearing her wedding band in the photos as well.



Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, Julia's father Ned Nwoko and his wife Regina Daniels were obviously not present.



See comments here:



de_perfecto1: "this one was told they can’t have a baby out of wedlock u better marry her papa Ned will come for u"



christophina_sellee: "This is the kind of wedding i like . simple and beautiful. all that matters is the wedding certificate congratulations again baby. i love your cool lifestyle."



poshvera_amaka: "Congratulations but does it mean that Regina Daniels will stop giving birth cuz her step daughter's child can't be older than her child"



hickkythebrat: "A whole wife and mummy congratulations babyyyy"



nenesvibe: "God bless your union super happy for you"



