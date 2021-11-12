Reggy Zippy releases dirge in honour of his late mother

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian UK-based musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has announced the date for his late mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson.



The musician's mother passed away in August, at 55 and will be laid to rest on November 13, 2021.



The artist who arrived in Ghana to bid his mother farewell this weekend released a song he shared on social media in honour of Madam Cecilia Koomson.



“The thought of lowering my beautiful mother down her grave this Saturday is ripping my heart into pieces, I just wish Saturday never comes. Please remember me in your prayers this weekend. Cecilia this cannot be happening to us” he lamented on his Instagram.



Reggie also shared a video of himself singing a dirge in honour of his mother.



The heartbroken musician is seen expressing his pain in a lot of posts on his social media including one that scared fans about him going to join his mother and no one should cry when they find out.



“You don’t know pain until you lose your beloved mother. I am lost, confused and shocked. Ceccy, I am coming to join you wherever you are, this is not what we planned. WE LIVE TOGETHER, WE DIE TOGETHER. Only Mum, Only Son, PERIOD!!. Don’t rest yet cuz I am coming home. GOD MADE A MISTAKE YESTERDAY”, he shared on his Instagram.



