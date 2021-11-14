Reggie Zippy sings at mother's funeral

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 November 2021

A rather sad and heartbreaking video of Ghanaian UK-based artiste Reggie Zippy singing a tribute song for his late mother before she is finally buried has been sighted online.



It would be recalled that the rapper lost his mum somewhere in August this year in a heartbreaking manner.



After announcing his mum’s passing, Reggie Zippy got really depressed and even shocked many social media users one day with a shocking suicide message posted online.



Reggie wrote: “When you hear that ReggieZippy is dead please don’t cry. I am just having a good time with my mother in Heaven. Thank you all for loving us, we love you all.”



Lucky enough, nothing bad has happened to him after that scary post and at the funeral yesterday, Reggie was seen singing the tribute song he recorded for his mother in a very sorrowful tone.



