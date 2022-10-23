Reggie Rockstone to receive the ‘Legendary Honorary’ Award at Ghana Music Awards UK

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha

The 6th annual Ghana Music Awards UK will honour legendary rap artiste, Reggie Rockstone with the "Legendary Honorary" award as he appears as a special guest at this year’s event.



The prestigious accolade is given to individuals in the music industry for their outstanding contributions to Ghanaian music.



The industry veteran is behind the success of one of the biggest music genres to ever emerge from Africa, the hiplife genre from Ghana.



The board, management and planning committee of Ghana Music Awards UK will celebrate his s remarkable achievements come October 29.



This year’s exciting packed event is scheduled to take place at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London.



Patrons from Ghana, the UK and Europe will enjoy thrilling performances from top artists such as Camido, Kelvin Boy, Joyce Blessing, Diana Hamilton, D-Black, and Sefa among many others.



The Ghana Music Awards UK is an annual event to celebrate Ghanaian musicians in the UK and Ghana for their hard work in the creative space and also to reward some key industry players who have paid their dues in the creative industry.



The 6th edition proudly has Tabea Herbal Bitters as the title sponsor as the event celebrates our music and our culture.