Reggie Rockstone set for ‘Give Him His Flowers’ to celebrate his achievement

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: GNA

Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Reggie Rockstone has been billed to headline the 'Give Him His Flowers' concert which is a musical event to honour the legendary rapper.



The event which has been scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) is being put up by Linmart Media Solutions and The End Production has been dubbed 'Give Him His Flowers’.



Popularly known as the Hip-life Grandpapa, Rockstone will share the stage with some high-profile musicians like Bennie Man, Wyclef, Samini, Obrafour, Tinny, Idris Elba and 2face Idibia.



Other young artists who were inspired by his craft like Sarkodie, KIDI, Kuame Eugene, MzVee are also expected to mount the stage on the night.



As part of the celebration, the Grandpapa will also pay a courtesy call on some industry personalities, captains of industries, ministers and the president of the Republic.



Organizers of the event have also intended to show a documentary detailing the life, music, business, and family of Reggie Rockstone both in the UK and in Ghana.



Reggie Rockstone is often regarded as the creator, originator, and pioneer of the Hip-life genre.



He is a Ghanaian music icon whose talent, style, influence, and personality have continually changed the landscape of the Ghanaian music industry.



Organizers of the event have disclosed that the date for the concert would be disclosed in due time.



