Reggie Rockstone’s house floods again

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Legendary artiste, Reggie Rockstone has cautioned his fans to be wary of their environment as reptiles take over his home following a flooding situation.



Reggie was part of the many Cantonments residents whose homes got flooded due to the heavy Tuesday rains.



He posted videos of the interior and exterior of his compound all consumed by the muddy water while his family remains trapped inside their room.



As he stepped out to salvage the situation, he was greeted by agama lizards clinging to his property.



This is not the first time his home has flooded; some three years ago, he cried out to the government to install proper water systems to prevent future occurrences.



It may seem the drainage issue has resurfaced.



