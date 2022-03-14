Reggie Rockstone holds memorial for late friend, Rab Bakari

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

When the soul departs, the memory of the deceased stays with their family and friends with whom they have had strong connections for years.



On March 13, 2022, Reggie Rockstone, shared a post to remind Ghanaians that he was holding a Memorial for his best friend, Rab Bakari.



The sudden death of Rab Bakari, affectionately called DJ Rab, occurred on March 6, 2022, when he visited the Busua beach to celebrate Independence Day.



The news broke when Rab’s colleague, Reggie Rockstone, shared a picture of him with prayer and heart emojis.



Prior to this unfortunate incident, DJ Rab had shared a picture of himself smiling at the beach.



Many industry persons have since been commenting on his post, expressing shock at his sudden demise.



In a post shared by the self-acclaimed ‘Grandpapa’ of high life music, he said:



"Good morning, Family and Friends,



Today we meet to ' Talk about our good brother RAB @rab_bakari and celebrate him.



For those of us who will be present (physically on ground for the event), we encourage you to please be on time.



This is very important because we have others joining via zoom on different time zones and we need to be aligned and respect their time.



We will be on live and on fb (my handles). Once again thanks for all you have done within the week for us.



Warm Regards."



