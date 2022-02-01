Reggie Rockstone celebrates wife and daughter who share the same birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone's message to his wife on her birthday



Reggie and his wife share a kiss



You are loved, Reggie Rockstone tells wife



It is a double celebration for legendary Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone who has marked the birthday of his wife and daughter today, February 1.



The Hiplife Grandpapa, on the morning of Tuesday, announced that his queens Zilla Limann and daughter, Zuzu were a year older with colourful images.



He shared photos that captured the celebrants posing in front of the Black Star Square in Accra.



The shoots were taken by an international photographer, Lee-Roy L Jason.



The mother and daughter gave their best smile as their struck poses.



Reggie Rockstone wrote: "HAPPYBORNDAY TO ZILLA AND ZUZU MY QUEENS! LOVE U TWO SO MUCH #doubledo @khismetwearableart JAH BLESS U BOTH #motheranddaughter photography by the legendary @darealclickclak BLESS U KING #blackstars."



In a separate post, Reggie published an image of himself planting a kiss on his wife's cheek and assured her of his endless love.



"Kings love queens! Chop kiss Zilla!! Happybornday!!! You are loved so much is what we want you to know," he wrote.



The singer's wife, Zilla has also rendered her appreciation to followers who have sent in well-wishing and gifts to mark her birthday in the new month.



See the posts by Reggie below:



