Reggae star Blakk Rasta dares fans with Amapiano song

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta is out with a new song



The song is not his usual reggae tune but Amapiano



The song is produced by HotMix



Ghanaian reggae star, Blakk Rasta, who is popularly known globally for his song 'Barack Obama' recorded in honour of the 44th U.S. President, has swayed from his usual genre to release an Amapiano song titled Taabo.



Produced by HotMix and released on January 31, 2022, Taabo fuses the Amapiano hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines with Fante lyrics.



Amapiano, a Zulu word for "the pianos", is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house music known as Bacardi.



Taabo means wood in the Fante dialect of the Akan language and the song was premiered on YouTube with an animation that dramatically depicts the theme: “Do not provoke what you are not ready for”.



Blakk Rasta, officially named Abubakar Ahmed, is known for going off the script as a musician and radio presenter, the latter being a job he held until January 2022 when he resigned from Zylofon FM as the host of the Taxi Driver programme.



He is known for his self-styled Kuchoko rhythm which is mainly reggae music fused with African rhythms and conscious lyrics. His songs usually have a fusion of indigenous African instruments such as the xylophone, talking drum, kette, flutes, kolgo and kora among others.



The Amapiano song, Taabo, adds up to the hundreds of songs released by Blakk Rasta in over a decade.



