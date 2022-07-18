Reggae icon Eric Donaldson to perform at the National Theatre July 23

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: GNA

Jamaican reggae icon Eric Donaldson has arrived in Ghana to perform at the "Pre-Emancipation Day" festival scheduled for National Theatre on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



The festival, which is part of the "Hands Across Africa" initiative, is being spearheaded by the TOCO Foundation and partnered by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, The Diaspora Affairs, and YOKS Investments.



Numerous artistes, including Okyeame Kwame, MzVee, Blakk Rasta, Kofi Sarpong, Roc Riva, and Brinsley Forde are expected to thrill music lovers with some musical performances.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of the concert, Eric Donaldson was elated to be in Ghana for the second time and promised fans some astonishing performances with some of his global hits.



"I am very happy to be working with Hands Across Africa to stage this concert, and I am here to support them truly from my heart. I am to thrill fans with songs of love and praise from the Almighty, and I will perform to the best of my ability, "he said.



Mr. Taj Weekes, a singer, and songwriter who doubles as the founder of TOCO Foundation said the Hands Across Africa initiative was a social agenda to raise funds to help the vulnerable and underprivileged on the continent.



He revealed they had planned a series of concerts with some international reggae artistes and local artistes to raise funds that would go directly to support some of their non-profit programs.



Ghanaian Hiplife star Okyeame Kwame, who was present at the presser, felt honored to perform alongside Eric Donaldson come July 23, 2022.



He urged fans to come in their numbers and support the concert, which was targeted towards a good course of changing lives.