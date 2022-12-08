Reggae artistes not making it international because they copy too much – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

International award-winning Ghanaian Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni has said most musicians in the country are not making it international because they are not original in their craft



“When doing music, you don’t have to do it like someone’s else or copy what somebody is doing”, Rocky Dawumi said adding that, "musicians who do that can’t make it international."



According to him, he has been able to win international awards with three times nominations at the Grammys because he stayed original and never copied directly what other people do.



“My style is not pure reggae music, it is called afro root. It is a style I mix with Highlife, Afrobeat and different mixed together. So if you are doing music, you don’t have to do it as someone else or copy what somebody is doing. When you do that, you won’t make it”, he explained



Speaking on who inspired his music career, Rocky Dawuni revealed that, Highlife legends like Nana Kwame Ampadu and Ampofo Agyei greatly influenced his craft.



“When I began I was inspired by people like Nana Ampadu, Ampofo Adjei, all of these people inspired me before Jamaican music came. So when you listen to me critically, it is a fusion of all these styles”, he said.



“So what I’m saying is that, you can’t copy somebody’s style and make it yours. Of course you can’t do it better than the originator of the style so you have to create your own and that is what will make people know that you also have something unique to offer,” he added.