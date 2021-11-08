Reduce the impact of destruction you cause to people - Nana Aba to Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has disclosed that sexual allegations made by social media sensation, Abena Korkor Addo has caused havoc to many homes.



Abena has on different occasions listed top personalities, who she alleges have had sexual relationships with her.



Nana Aba who has been a victim has admonished her to put a stop to dragging people's hard-earned reputation into the mud.



On Saturday, the mental health advocate rendered an unqualified apology to Nana Aba over some allegations she made against her earlier in June this year.



“In my relapses, I said certain things that I shouldn’t have said that resulted in so many unnecessary things. I really feel remorseful and wouldn’t want to go down the line fifty years and my story would be that people then wanted to build something with me I just dragged them now in a very negative way. I don’t want that to be my story," said Abena Korkor on United Showbiz.



Reacting to her apology, Nana Aba said: "I just hope that she means her words today... I just hope that you will put in measures to reduce the impact of the destruction you cause to people. It is not just me, I am speaking for the lot of the people whose name you've dragged in the mud. I really hope that you are sincere this time and you mean it and you are remorseful."



She added: "Abena said all sort of rubbish about me and they were all falsehood and typically, Ghanaians believed it... these things I don't talk about it because I don't have time. I am only worried about my son because he sees them and it hurts him.



"I don't know at what point we'll start blaming bipolar for it. She has apologised and I am not Jesus Christ or God so I can't even pretend not to hear her. I have nothing against Abena Korkor."





