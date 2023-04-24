Reduce 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery winnings – Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole, has stated that he doesn’t have any problem with the imposition of tax on betting, lottery, and game of chance winnings.



Speaking on the bill, Kofi Mole said the percentage should have been dropped a bit.



“I think the point behind the introduction of the 10 percent tax is that every money you make in the country is supposed to be taxed,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He argued, “That’s their point but me I feel like maybe they could have dropped the percentage a little bit or they could have done something about it.



He however commended the government for such an initiative adding that his only problem is the whopping percentage on it.



“But the fact that they are taxing those who win bet or lotto in terms of those making money in Ghana I think it’s the right thing,” Kofi Mole justified.



“So I don’t really have a problem with the taxes but if they can drop the percentage a little bit for ghetto boys to feel or enjoy,” he pleaded on Property Showbiz.