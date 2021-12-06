Red lipstick, blue nails - Wanlov the Kubolor causes stir with new photos

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, has once again spoken against the anti-LGBTQ Bill that is before Ghana’s Parliament.



The singer, who doubles as an LGBTQ activist, has for years defended the queer community in the country.



The laws of Ghana, like some African countries, criminalize homosexuality and same-sex marriage. Persons who are caught in the act risk going to jail.



Wanlov who has been vocal about the rights of gays and lesbians continues to preach on the need for Ghana to accept and respect the sexual preference of the minority group.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Wanlov was captured in makeup with a blue eye shadow.



The bare-chest singer also had blue coloured long artificial nails and red lipstick to compliment his look.



"If laws were made according to "sin", won't you also be in prison? ... #PreSin #KillTheBill #LoveIsOurWill," the caption of his images read.



