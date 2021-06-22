Record labels 'snub' me because I look expensive – Ceccy Twum

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular gospel musician Ceccy Twum has established that her ‘expensive’ look makes it somewhat impossible for record labels in the country to approach her.



According to the renowned gospel singer, who appears to have a high taste for fashion, these labels usually do not approach her due to her boujee lifestyle on social media.



Speaking in an interview with HitzFM’s Andy Dosty, she said;



“I have never been under a record label. They don’t call me. I think my personality makes them think I am expensive. They think I have it all and I could do it on my own,”



Advising her on the risks involved in running a 'one-man’ management, popular artiste manager Ashis asked her to recruit an able-bodied team that will propel her career professionally since her brand is huge.



“You always need a team and management. An able-bodied team that will run for you. And you need to listen to them. And if you find a good team, hand over the career to them. You are not doing it for yourself. Then it means what God has given you you haven’t had enough of it because you are being lazy for God,” he asserted