Recent photo of Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs goes viral as he turns 80

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

As preparations are in top gear for the 80th birthday celebration of legendary Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, some Nollywood actors have started to pour encomiums on him.



The veteran actor will turn 80 on July 11.



Several actors, on Monday, took to their Instagram pages to celebrate Olu Jacobs with the display of his recent picture.



Also, Olu Jacobs’ wife, Joke Silva, shared an epic throwback of the legendary actor with a cheery caption anticipating his 80th birthday.



She wrote: “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is…#80th Birthday loading….”



Femi Adebayo wrote, “I celebrate a living legend of arts and entertainment on his 80th birthday.



“Pa Olu Jacobs is a leading light for many of us thriving in the trade of creativity, it is our prayers that God continues to bless your household exceedingly.”



Also, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, said, “Happy birthday sir Olu Jacobs.”



Similarly, actor Uzee Uzman, wrote, “Old age is a blessing, grey hair is a rare privilege only few gets to enjoy.



“Happy birthday to one of Nollywood finest, a living legend and an award-winning actor, Daddy Olu Jacobs. May God continue to bless you with good health and wellness. I celebrate you Daddy.”



Saheed Balogun said, “Happy birthday to our greatest legend, Daddy Olu Jacobs, we are really proud of you Daddy.”



Actor Mustapha Sholagbade in his congratulatory message, wrote, “Happy 80th birthday sir, may God be pleased with your new age sir.



“I wish you more strength, happiness and everlasting joy. Amen."



Oludotun Jacobs, known professionally as Olu Jacobs, was born July 11 1942. He is a Nigerian actor and film executive, who has starred in several British television series and international films.



Jacobs has been hailed by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.



Together with Pete Edochie, he is considered by several media, film commentators, critics, and other actors to be one of the most influential African actors of all time, and is widely regarded as a cultural icon.



He is seen as the bridge between the old actors and the new ones.