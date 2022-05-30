Rebble Ashes bounces back with ‘Body, Mind, Soul’, features Papa Kumasi & Ray Blaze

Music of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: Sammy Flex, Contributor

If there is anything Afrobeats is doing to Africa music at the moment, then it will definitely be the fact that it called the world’s attention to the sounds of Africa. This fact cannot be contested as the world seems to be listening to great sounds and songs from musicians in Africa.



Consequently, a new song ‘BMS’ aka Body, Mind, Soul from Rebbel Ashes, a Ghanaian based in Belgium is about to hit the airwaves.



Rebbel Ashes is a former member of the defunct group Menez GH. The Ghanaian based in Belgium features Ghanaian actor Papa Kumasi and Nigeria’s Ray Blaze on the song.



‘BMS’ is a beautifully crafted love piece that talks about people in love connecting through communication via these three areas (body, mind, soul).



The easy-to-sing-along song produced by Ray Blaze had all three artistes delivering some sweet and lovely poetic lines akin to a guy proposing love to a woman and it’s scheduled to be released on 10th June 2022.



“Music enthusiasts should brace themselves for yet another banger from Africa as this sound has the power to attract you to the dance floor upon hearing it for the first time permeating your bodies and souls,” said Rebbel Ashes.



The musician already has some songs to his credit including ‘Medi Sika’ since he started his solo career somewhere last year. As a member of the Menez GH group, they released some hot bangers like ‘Falling’, ‘Fire’, ‘Longway’, ‘Earthquake’, ‘Mama’, ‘Odo’, ‘Personal Person’ and other beautiful songs.



In an interview with Sammy Flex, he said he has discovered himself again as a musician after the split and has the burning desire to produce masterpieces.



“This is a new me and if there is a time to make a new brand of music registered in the music industry, then music lovers should get ready for Rebbel Ashes,” he added.



‘Body, Mind, Soul (BMS)’ was recorded, mixed and mastered by Ray Blaze and produced by P Loops. The Afro- fusion genre will come with a video directed by Nick Mayor of Casso Films, Grade Wan of Grade Wan Philms in Germany & Ghana respectively.



It was shot in areas in Kumasi Ashtown in Ghana and Lunen in Germany. Distribution will be done by Distrokid for Rebbel Tunes.