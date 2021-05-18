Here is why your wife or girlfriend faking orgasms

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Experienced sex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has revealed on eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen four major reasons why some women fake orgasms during sexual intercourse.



Speaking with the host, Adwen the Love Doctor, on the popular adult show, Dzifa disclosed that there are instances where the women do not know that they are faking the orgasm. She explained that some women have seen other women having orgasms in porn or heard and read about orgasms but have never experienced it.



These women, during sexual intercourse, try to force themselves to have orgasms, hence they tend to fake their moans at some point when the intercourse gets intense thinking that they are at the point of having orgasms when they are not.



Another reason, per Dzifa’s knowledge is if the woman is not in love with the man. According to her, a woman can never have orgasms while having sex with a man she is not in love with because love brings about a feeling or connection during sex that causes the woman to reach that point of orgasm.



She continued, “Thirdly, it could be that the woman is in love but then there is something about the man that she doesn’t like. For instance, a woman can prepare herself to have good sex with her partner and have orgasms for him but if he comes to the bed with body odor or mouth odor, or even if he starts off with bad foreplay, it could put her off”.



The sex coach further noted that when the woman is put off, she may not tell the man that she does not want to have sex anymore, hence, she will endure whatever is putting her off and instead, fake orgasms so that the man will think that she is satisfied and then leave her be.



Again, Dzifa Sweetness revealed that some women only have sex for the money and not the pleasure, therefore, they need to fake orgasms to give the man a good time and then they can get their money.



Lastly, the sex coach advised men to stop asking consistently during sex whether the woman is having an orgasm yet because per her knowledge, that question only pushes women to fake the orgasm so that the man can feel content with himself. She mentioned from observation that this is usually done by men who ‘cum’ under one or two minutes because they want to be sure that they have been able to make the woman reach orgasm within those two minutes before they release their own ‘cum’.



