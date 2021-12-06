Reason BBNaija Maria was arrested detained in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

A former housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Maria, has been allegedly detained in Ghana over Coronavirus laws.



A Twitter user identified as Gift in a post on her account alleged that Maria is been held in detention by the Ghanaian authority against her will.



The social media user claimed that Maria is being extorted over a fake Coronavirus result and kept in quarantine.



According to Gift, the BBNaija housemate is been held in a stinking hostel even when doctors confirmed that she tested negative for Coronavirus.



She added that the housemate in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition has things to do tomorrow while she is still in detention.



Maria in a reaction on her Instagram account lamented about the situation and threatened to lose her cool.



The reality star noted that she is disappointed, upset, hurt, and humiliated about the whole thing.



She wrote, “To say I am disappointed, upset, hurt, and humiliated by the system is an understatement, please don’t make me lose my cool. Won’t be pretty please.”