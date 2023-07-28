Real Estate money laundering claims: Did Sam George lie? – Serwaa Amihere asks

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has stormed Twitter with a question pertaining to Sam George’s claims that the real estate business in Ghana serves as a means for money laundering.



Sam George, earlier posited that individuals employ real estate ventures as a means to "clean" illicitly acquired funds, whiles raising concerns about the inflated costs of real estate properties in Ghana, particularly high-rise buildings being sold at exorbitant prices.



“Real estate business in Ghana is money laundering. If our authorities want to deal with it, they will deal with it. The cost of real estate in Ghana is not justifiable by any stretch. You keep seeing all these new high-rise buildings going up and they are selling them for half a million, a million dollars and they keep buying and buying amongst themselves...



“I have dirty money to clean, I put up a real estate property, you have dirty money you come and buy the property from me and then automatically your money becomes clean, then tomorrow you also start building your own then I come back and buy and we are just cleaning the money,” he stated on the Newsfile.



While some individuals side with Sam George’s assertion, others, including the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) take an exception to it.



The real estate association is thus demanding an immediate and unqualified apology from the lawmaker for making such claims without ‘substantiated evidence’.



However, in the midst of the confusion, Serwaa Amihere is asking if Sam George’s remarks are lies.



“Did Sam George lie?” she asked on Twitter.



This has drawn interesting responses from netizens.



“No, they know Estate Developing is money laundering in Ghana. They just don't want people to knock on their doors and that's why the threats,” a tweep responded.



“He didn’t lie, all he said was the truth. We hate the truth here in GHANA,” another established.



Check out the posts below:





He didn’t lie, all he said was the truth. We hate the truth here in GHANA — Nana_Kwesi_Kassidy (@Kwesi_Kassidy) July 27, 2023

No, they know Estate Developing is money laundering in Ghana. They just don't want people to knock their doors and that's why the threats. — Armstrong Agyeman Dapaah (@agyemanbanks) July 28, 2023

This guy got slapped at Ayawasu by-election for lying, yet he won't stop. — GENTLE FELIX (@FPumora) July 27, 2023

About the real estate money laundering , he didn’t lie. — ???????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????*** ???? (@Just_Kabutey) July 27, 2023

He didn't lie about politicians laundering money through the Real Estate business. — Toure Musah Amir (@ToureMusah2) July 27, 2023

Sam george never lies ???? — Ablekuma Ed sheran (@MrToxic122) July 27, 2023

Have you heard him lie before? — JohnBosco Akortia ✌ (@kwame_akortia) July 27, 2023

