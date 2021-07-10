Reagan Mends snatched my girlfriend while writing my stories - Frank Naro alleges

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: Hot FM

Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Frank Naro, has accused HotFm entertainment journalist, Reagan Mends, of once snatching his girlfriend.



Reagan has helped countless artistes including Joe Mettle, Kwabena Kwabena, Guru, Captain Planet, and many others to build huge fan bases.



But touching more on his allegations, Frank Naro stated in an interview with HotFm that:



"When NKZ Music signed me, Reagan Mends was asked by my management to write my stories but he snatched my girlfriend...Yes, Reagan wrote my stories and snatched my woman too from me. I became very sad...I am extremely surprised to see him here because the kind of curses I rained on him during that time I never knew I could ever meet him".



The popular actor added that unlike before, Reagan would dare not come close to his current girlfriend.



